Post-Covid-19 symptoms, who is affected, what research is being done to understand long Covid

As time passes since the start of the pandemic, more research is being done about the long-term effects of Covid-19. A growing number of people suffer from symptoms that linger well past the period of active Covid: neurological problems, respiratory issues, digestive trouble, and other significant effects. We’ll talk with medical experts about what studies are revealing about long-haul Covid, and what is still unknown.

Panelists:

Dr. Ingrid Bassett, associate professor of medicine, Harvard Medical School; infectious disease physician, Massachusetts General Hospital

Dr. Clifford Rosen, director, Center for Clinical and Translational Research at MaineHealth; principal investigator for MaineHealth RECOVER site; internal medicine specialist

VIP Caller:

Amy Blackstone, professor, Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center and Department of Sociology, University of Maine; author, Childfree by Choice: The Movement Redefining Family and Creating a New Age of Independence; she has been dealing with long Covid symptoms since 2020