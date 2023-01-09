Maine House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross discusses her historic new role and top priorities

Longtime Maine leader Rachel Talbot Ross steps into the role of Speaker of the House, making history as the first Black lawmaker to be elected to that position. We’ll talk with her about her social justice advocacy, her many past leadership roles, and what her priorities are for the 2023 legislative session.

Panelist:

Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross is Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives; she is serving her fourth term in the House representing part of Portland. A longtime public servant, she is the first Black woman elected to legislative leadership in Maine. Talbot Ross has worked for the City of Portland, led several nonprofit organizations dedicated to social justice and served in leadership roles with the NAACP in Maine.

VIP Caller:

Bob Greene, journalist, Maine historian