Political Pulse & Month in Review panelists discuss the top Maine news in April
We check back in with Maine Public’s Political Pulse team for the latest news out of Augusta. Then we turn to Maine newspaper editors for analysis of the top Maine news stories in April.
Panelists:
Political Pulse—
Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent, Maine Public
Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public
Month in Review—
Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal / Morning Sentinel
Siobhán Brett, opinion editor, Portland Press Herald / Maine Sunday Telegram
Susan Young, editorial page editor, Bangor Daily News