Political Pulse & Month in Review panelists discuss the top Maine news in April

We check back in with Maine Public’s Political Pulse team for the latest news out of Augusta. Then we turn to Maine newspaper editors for analysis of the top Maine news stories in April.

Panelists:

Political Pulse—

Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent, Maine Public

Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public

Month in Review—

Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal / Morning Sentinel

Siobhán Brett, opinion editor, Portland Press Herald / Maine Sunday Telegram

Susan Young, editorial page editor, Bangor Daily News

