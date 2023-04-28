© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Political Pulse & Month in Review panelists discuss the top Maine news in April

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published April 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Train derailed with smoke and crumpled train cars
William Jarvis / Jackman-Moose River Fire & Rescue Department via AP
/

We check back in with Maine Public’s Political Pulse team for the latest news out of Augusta. Then we turn to Maine newspaper editors for analysis of the top Maine news stories in April.

Panelists:
Political Pulse—
Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent, Maine Public
Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public

Month in Review—
Ben Bragdon, editorial page editor, Kennebec Journal / Morning Sentinel
Siobhán Brett, opinion editor, Portland Press Herald / Maine Sunday Telegram
Susan Young, editorial page editor, Bangor Daily News

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
