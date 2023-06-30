© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

The Latest Round-Up of Political News

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. SmithCindy Han
Published June 30, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Demonstrators opposed to a bill to expand abortion access gather in the halls of the Maine State House on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Augusta, Maine.
David Sharp
/
AP
Demonstrators opposed to a bill to expand abortion access gather in the halls of the Maine State House on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Augusta, Maine.

We check in with Maine Public’s Political Pulse team for legislative updates from the State House and other political news. And we hear from Maine newspaper editors for analysis of the top Maine news stories in June.

Panelists – Political Pulse:

Steve Mistler, Chief Political Correspondent, State House bureau chief; Maine Public

Kevin Miller, Maine Public Radio State House Correspondent

Panelists – Month in Review:

Susan Young, Editorial Page Editor, Bangor Daily News

Ben Bragdon, Editorial Page Editor, Kennebec Journal / Morning Sentinel

Siobhán Brett, Opinion Editor, Portland Press Herald / Maine Sunday Telegram

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han