Maine Calling

NPR host Mary Louise Kelly

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published August 31, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Book cover of It Goes By So Fast alongside headshot of Mary Louise Kelly wearing a blue shawl top
Maine Public

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date May 15, 2023); no calls will be taken.

In a new memoir by NPR host and journalist Mary Louise Kelly , she chronicles her eldest child’s final year at home, losing her father, and dealing with other life events, all while covering some of the biggest stories in the world and hosting All Things Considered. The book, It.Goes.So.Fast.—The Year of No Do-Overs, explores questions and emotions many working mothers grapple with.

Panelist:
Mary Louise Kelly, mother, daughter, journalist, novelist; co-host of NPR’s “All Things Considered”

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
