The Potential of 3D Printing

University of Maine recently unveiled the largest polymer 3D printer in the world, raising attention to the potential for 3D printing to benefit society. We'll learn how this technology came about and how it works—and what applications it has, from maritime vessels to the medical field. In Maine, the potential for 3D printing to produce affordable housing holds particular promise.

Panelists:

Habib Dagher, director, Advanced Structures and Composites Center (ASCC), University of Maine

Michael Vickery, founder & CEO, SteamFruitin Biddeford, a design and fabrication business that does 3D printing

VIP Callers:

Mark Wiesendanger, director of development, MaineHousing

Emma Marie Banks, leads the computer science and technology efforts at the Maine Department of Education