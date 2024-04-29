© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Science and Technology
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

The Potential of 3D Printing

By Cindy Han
Published April 29, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Personal-size 3D printer creating the "3D' pieces; University of Maine's record-breaking new huge 3D printer
Maine Public

University of Maine recently unveiled the largest polymer 3D printer in the world, raising attention to the potential for 3D printing to benefit society. We'll learn how this technology came about and how it works—and what applications it has, from maritime vessels to the medical field. In Maine, the potential for 3D printing to produce affordable housing holds particular promise.

Panelists:
Habib Dagher, director, Advanced Structures and Composites Center (ASCC), University of Maine
Michael Vickery, founder & CEO, SteamFruitin Biddeford, a design and fabrication business that does 3D printing

VIP Callers:
Mark Wiesendanger, director of development, MaineHousing
Emma Marie Banks, leads the computer science and technology efforts at the Maine Department of Education

Maine Calling
