Maine's Great Athletes

Maine has a rich history of superstar athletes— from Olympic marathon runner Joan Benoit Samuelson to MLB pitcher Bill Swift to high-school basketball phenom Cooper Flagg. We’ll hear about some of the famous and not-so-well known Maine sports figures. This program precedes Maine Public Television’s broadcast of the Maine Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony (Oct 3, 8 pm).

Panelists:

Dale Duff, longtime Maine radio and television broadcaster; adjunct instructor, New England School of Communications, Husson University; six-time Maine Sportscaster of The Year

Bill Green, former host and executive producer, "Bill Green's Maine;” winner of three Maine Sportscaster of the Year awards; board member, Maine Sports Hall of Fame