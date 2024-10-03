© 2024 Maine Public

Maine Calling

Maine's Great Athletes

By Keith Shortall,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published October 3, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Maine has a rich history of superstar athletes— from Olympic marathon runner Joan Benoit Samuelson to MLB pitcher Bill Swift to high-school basketball phenom Cooper Flagg. We’ll hear about some of the famous and not-so-well known Maine sports figures. This program precedes Maine Public Television’s broadcast of the Maine Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony (Oct 3, 8 pm).

Panelists:
Dale Duff, longtime Maine radio and television broadcaster; adjunct instructor, New England School of Communications, Husson University; six-time Maine Sportscaster of The Year
Bill Green, former host and executive producer, "Bill Green's Maine;” winner of three Maine Sportscaster of the Year awards; board member, Maine Sports Hall of Fame

