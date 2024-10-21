Climate Solutions

Climate expert Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson discusses the themes of her new book, What If We Get It Right?: Visions of Climate Futures. Her philosophy is that the best way to face a crisis is to “imagine life on the other side.” She’ll discuss what kinds of solutions and actions we can take—from science to policy to culture—to get to a future where society can thrive in spite of the existential climate crisis we face today.

Panelist:

Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, author of What If We Get It Right?: Visions of Climate Futures; Roux Distinguished Scholar, Bowdoin College; marine biologist, policy expert, writer; teacher and co-founder of Urban Ocean Lab

