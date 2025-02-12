Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Frontline's Raney Aronson-Rath

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published February 12, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Frontline logo; image of emergency vehicles to illustrate Breakdown in Maine documentary; headshot of Raney Aronson-Rath
Maine Public

Join us for a conversation with the executive producer and editor-in-chief for Frontline—the PBS program widely admired for its extraordinary investigative journalism. Raney Aronson-Rath will take us behind the scenes of this legacy program, discussing how Frontline topics are chosen, how each program is put together, and the impact of some of its most powerful episodes. We’ll learn about the local journalism initiative behind "Breakdown in Maine,” a Frontline collaboration with Maine Public and the Portland Press Herald. And she'll also talk about her background, her career, and the state of journalism today.

This Maine Calling discussion will be a live, in-person event with an audience at Maine Public's new studio in Portland.
Thank you to ASL interpreter Cid Pollard.

Panelist:
Raney Aronson-Roth, editor-in-chief and executive producer of FRONTLINE, PBS’s flagship investigative journalism documentary series. FRONTLINE has won every major award in broadcast journalism under Aronson-Rath’s leadership, including Peabody Awards, Emmy Awards, and, in 2019, the first Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Gold Baton to be awarded in a decade.

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
