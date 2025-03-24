Antiques Roadshow Preview

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date March 12, 2025); no calls will be taken.

The popular PBS program “Antiques Roadshow” is coming to Maine this summer. The long-serving executive producer of the program joins us to share some favorite past discoveries—as well as what to expect and how to participate when the show is taped in Maine. We’ll also hear from one of the appraisers who is often a part of the program.

Note: The last day to enter the sweepstakes to participate in the show is March 24th.

Panelists:

Marsha Bemko, executive producer, Antiques Roadshow

Leila Dunbar, president, Leila Dunbar Appraisals & Consulting