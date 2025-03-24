Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Antiques Roadshow Preview

By Keith Shortall,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published March 24, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date March 12, 2025); no calls will be taken.

The popular PBS program “Antiques Roadshow” is coming to Maine this summer. The long-serving executive producer of the program joins us to share some favorite past discoveries—as well as what to expect and how to participate when the show is taped in Maine. We’ll also hear from one of the appraisers who is often a part of the program.
Note: The last day to enter the sweepstakes to participate in the show is March 24th.

Panelists:
Marsha Bemko, executive producer, Antiques Roadshow
Leila Dunbar, president, Leila Dunbar Appraisals & Consulting

Keith Shortall
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
