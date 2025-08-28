Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine Calling
Paula Poundstone

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published August 28, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT

Comedian Paula Poundstone joins us to share her observations about life in 2025. A fan-favorite panelist on “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!”, Poundstone was recently in Maine when the NPR quiz show came to Portland. We’ll ask her to tell us her thoughts on current events, her comedy podcast, the cancellation of Stephen Colbert's talk show, and what to do with an overweight cat.

Panelist:
Paula Poundstone, humorist, author, actress; regular panelist on NPR’s “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!”; host of the podcast “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone”

