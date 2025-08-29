Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine Calling
Street Names

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published August 29, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Interesting street signs from Maine
Maine Public

This show is a rebroadcast (original air date July 14, 2025); no calls will be taken.

Ever wonder how streets get their names? Or noticed odd street names as you drive around Maine? We talk with those involved with the process of how streets, highways, alleys and other roads are named—there's more to it than you might think. We'll hear about some common and unusual names, and why certain street signs catch people's attention.This show is part of our series "Name Calling on Maine Calling: The Stories of Maine Names.

Panelists:
Maria P. Jacques, director, Emergency Services Communication Bureau
Peter Coughlan, director, Maine Local Roads Center, Community Services Division, Maine Department of Transportation
Clinton Swett, assessor, Town of Cumberland

VIP Callers:
Jamie Rice, deputy director, Maine Historical Society
Joseph Thornton, communications manager, Town of Scarborough

Maine Calling Naming Series
