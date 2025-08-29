This show is a rebroadcast (original air date July 14, 2025); no calls will be taken.

Ever wonder how streets get their names? Or noticed odd street names as you drive around Maine? We talk with those involved with the process of how streets, highways, alleys and other roads are named—there’s more to it than you might think. We’ll hear about some common and unusual names, and why certain street signs catch people’s attention.This show is part of our series "Name Calling on Maine Calling: The Stories of Maine Names.

Panelists:

Maria P. Jacques, director, Emergency Services Communication Bureau

Peter Coughlan, director, Maine Local Roads Center, Community Services Division, Maine Department of Transportation

Clinton Swett, assessor, Town of Cumberland

VIP Callers:

Jamie Rice, deputy director, Maine Historical Society

Joseph Thornton, communications manager, Town of Scarborough

