A fall Maine landscape
Chess

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published September 12, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Chess pieces on board with hand holding a bishop to take the king
Maine Public

While the origins of chess date to the 6th century, the game is surging in popularity now—in part due to more people playing during the pandemic, as well as the rapid growth of online chess platforms. We learn about this game of strategy, we’ll meet some of Maine’s avid chess players, and find out where to learn, play for fun—and compete. This show is part of our “Passions & Pastimes” series.
 
Panelists:
Wyatt Hendrix, president, Maine Chess Association; 2024 Maine Chess Player of the Year
Molly Teftt, senior, Brunswick High School; three-time Maine Girls State Champion at Haring National Girls Tournament of Champions; co-founder, Brunswick Scholastic Chess Club

VIP Callers:
Majur Juac, chess teacher, Baxter Academy for Technology & Science, chess national master; originally from Sudan
Cicy Po, head of school, Baxter Academy for Technology & Science

