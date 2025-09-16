Architects & The Housing Crisis
Architects can be part of the solution to Maine’s affordable housing challenges. Some architects are pursing innovative methods to help address the housing crisis in the short-term—but they face certain barriers to creating reasonably priced new housing. We'll also learn about a new design competition open to everyone.
This is part of our series "The Cost of Living: Maine's Housing Shortage."
Guests:
Kelli Shedd, executive director, American Institute of Architects, Maine chapter
Jesse Thompson, co-founder and principal, Kaplan Thompson Architects
Patrick Boothe, principal architect, Woodhull architecture, construction and millwork firm
VIP callers:
Julien Jalbert, design studio leader, Knickerbocker Group