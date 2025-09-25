Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Business and Economy
Maine Calling
Homelessness in Maine

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published September 25, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Person wheeling a bike toward grouping of tents and shopping carts around a dirt road with autumn trees and brush in background
Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

How is Maine doing at addressing homelessness?  New housing options are helping, but what else needs to be done?  We’ll discuss the root causes for homelessness in Maine and efforts to target them.
This show is tied to the film "Building Hope," which airs on Maine Public Television Sept 25-28. It is also part of our series "The Cost of Living: Maine's Housing Shortage."
 
Panelists:
Dean Klein, executive director, Maine Continuum of Care
Cheryl Harkins, advocate, Homeless Voices for Justice; has experienced homelessness
Daniella Cameron, deputy director, Preble Street
 
VIP Callers:
Cullen Ryan, executive director, Community Housing of Maine
David Patch, president, Maine Veterans in Need; retired Commander in the U.S. Navy

