How is Maine doing at addressing homelessness? New housing options are helping, but what else needs to be done? We’ll discuss the root causes for homelessness in Maine and efforts to target them.

This show is tied to the film "Building Hope," which airs on Maine Public Television Sept 25-28. It is also part of our series "The Cost of Living: Maine's Housing Shortage."



Panelists:

Dean Klein, executive director, Maine Continuum of Care

Cheryl Harkins, advocate, Homeless Voices for Justice; has experienced homelessness

Daniella Cameron, deputy director, Preble Street



VIP Callers:

Cullen Ryan, executive director, Community Housing of Maine

David Patch, president, Maine Veterans in Need; retired Commander in the U.S. Navy

