A.I. in Everyday Life

Artificial intelligence is all over the news for its potential to change society. AI has already made certain jobs obsolete, altered how we receive information, and replaced human connection. But how are people using AI on a more personal scale in their day-to-day lives? What are ways to incorporate its applications at home and at work—and what are the potential benefits and risks of this powerful technology?

Panelists:

David Watts, director, Davis Institute for AI, Colby College

Richard Corey, director, co-founder, VEMI lab, University of Maine

