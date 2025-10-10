Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Long-Distance Cycling

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published October 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Woman cyclist riding bike down country road flanked by trees with golden autumn leaves
Maine Public

For some people, getting on a bike is all about going far. We find out what it takes to be a long-distance cyclist, and what motives these endurance athletes. Some combine their rides with train or bus travel. Many document their journeys. Where do these cyclists ride in Maine?
 
Panelists:
Jeremy Chapman, endurance cyclist based in Maine; just completed ride on Pine Tree Trail
Allison Burson, national greenway director, East Coast Greenway Alliance; cycles in Maine
 
VIP Callers:
Andrew Zarro, executive director, Bicycle Coalition of Maine
Emily Paskewicz, Northern New England manager, East Coast Greenway Alliance

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
