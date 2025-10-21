Maine's Tech Future

In a sign of how the state’s tech community is poised for growth, the first-ever Maine Tech Week debuts this week. We’ll learn how those involved with tech companies and research aim to put Maine on the national map. How is the tech community joining forces with fields like retail, design, health, food, and climate action in order to gain more traction and relevance?

Panelists:

Torie Van Horne DeLisle, head of business development and strategic partnerships, Aras Digital Products; founding director, Maine Tech Week

Bianca Kowal, senior investment officer, Maine Technology Institute

Dan Koloski, head of learning programs, Roux Institute at Northeastern University



VIP callers:

Kachina Miller, founder, Watermelon Pie; steering committee member, Maine Tech Week

