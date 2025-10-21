Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Science and Technology
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Maine's Tech Future

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published October 21, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Silhouette of State of Maine superimposed on a glowing circuitboard grid
Maine Public

In a sign of how the state’s tech community is poised for growth, the first-ever Maine Tech Week debuts this week. We’ll learn how those involved with tech companies and research aim to put Maine on the national map. How is the tech community joining forces with fields like retail, design, health, food, and climate action in order to gain more traction and relevance?

Panelists:
Torie Van Horne DeLisle, head of business development and strategic partnerships, Aras Digital Products; founding director, Maine Tech Week
Bianca Kowal, senior investment officer, Maine Technology Institute
Dan Koloski, head of learning programs, Roux Institute at Northeastern University
 
VIP callers:
Kachina Miller, founder, Watermelon Pie; steering committee member, Maine Tech Week

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith