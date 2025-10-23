Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Nature's Unsung Heroes

By Cindy Han
Published October 23, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Dragonfly with big eyes; vole; dead trunk and branches of sycamore; horseshoe crab
Maine Public

A new book highlights some of the fascinating flora and fauna of our natural world—from horseshoe crabs to so-called weeds, and what lessons they teach us. We discuss some of the unsung creatures, plants and other natural wonders in Maine, and learn how to pay closer attention to what often goes unnoticed in our surroundings.
 
Panelists:
Caroline Sutton, author, Eyes in the Soles of My Feet: From Horseshoe Crabs to Sycamores, Exploring Hidden Connections to the Natural World; former book editor and high school writing teacher; author of bestselling book How Do They Do That

Nathaniel Wheelwright, naturalist, author; emeritus professor of natural sciences, Department of Biology, Bowdoin College
 
VIP Caller:
Andrew Mackie, executive director, Scarborough Land Trust

Resources:
"Nature Moments": 2-minute videos by Nat Wheelwright
 

Maine Calling
