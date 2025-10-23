Nature's Unsung Heroes

A new book highlights some of the fascinating flora and fauna of our natural world—from horseshoe crabs to so-called weeds, and what lessons they teach us. We discuss some of the unsung creatures, plants and other natural wonders in Maine, and learn how to pay closer attention to what often goes unnoticed in our surroundings.



Panelists:

Caroline Sutton, author, Eyes in the Soles of My Feet: From Horseshoe Crabs to Sycamores, Exploring Hidden Connections to the Natural World; former book editor and high school writing teacher; author of bestselling book How Do They Do That

Nathaniel Wheelwright, naturalist, author; emeritus professor of natural sciences, Department of Biology, Bowdoin College



VIP Caller:

Andrew Mackie, executive director, Scarborough Land Trust

Resources:

"Nature Moments": 2-minute videos by Nat Wheelwright

