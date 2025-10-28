Assistive Technology (AT) includes any type of equipment or tool that helps people with disabilities function more independently. It can be something as simple as a walker or an adaptive eating utensil, or a high-tech solution such as a motorized wheelchair or a customized computer. We learn what kinds of AT are available to people in Maine who need it, how to access AT, and how the latest advances can help people in new ways. This show is part of our series “Ready & Able: Living With a Disability in Maine.”



Panelists:

Lani Carlson, director, Maine CITE (Community Inclusion Through Technology)

Sara Squires, public policy director, Disabiity Rights Maine

Lisa Penney, advocate for deaf services & technology specialist, Disability Rights Maine

VIP Callers:

Jozie Easley, board member, Speaking Up For Us; user of assistive technology to aid with blindness, autism spectrum disorder and ADHD

Chris Delenick, assistant clinical professor of occupational therapy at University of New England; teaches assistive technology/adaptive equipment