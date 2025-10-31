Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Horror Films

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published October 31, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Horror films are the fastest-growing movie genre. And Maine is known for this genre: It’s been called the “spookiest state,” and an inordinate number of scary films are set here. Why do so many filmgoers these days like being scared? As part of our “Passions and Pastimes” series, we discuss the popularity of horror films and hear about our panelists’ favorite scary movies.
 
Panelists:
Morgan Becker, event production manager, Damnationland, a horror-themed local filmmaker showcase
Aviva Briefel, professor of English and Cinema Studies, Bowdoin College; co-editor, Horror after 9/11: World of Fear, Cinema of Terror
Jane Donohue, radio operations announcer and producer, Maine Public; horror movie enthusiast

VIP Caller:
Allen Baldwin, filmmaker; co-founder, Damnationland

