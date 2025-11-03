Government Shutdown
Special 2-hour program:
Part 1 - As the government shutdown continues past the one-month mark, political leaders offer insights on the federal standoff and what it means for Maine.
Part 2 - Community leaders describe how the shutdown is affecting essential services and federal assistance in Maine.
Panelist / Part 1 & 2:
Ron Schmidt, professor and head, Department of Political Science, University of Southern Maine
VIP Callers / Part 1:
Susan Collins, U.S. Senator for Maine
Janet Mills, Governor for the State of Maine
Chellie Pingree, U.S. Congresswoman for Maine's 1st District
Heather Paquette, president, Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine
VIP callers / Part 2:
Laura Fortman, Commissioner, Maine Department of Labor
Finance Authority of Maine
Jon Paradise, senior vice president of communications, Marketing and Community Outreach, Town & Country Federal Credit Union
Garrett Martin, president and CEO, Maine Center for Economic Policy
Martin Grohman, Mayor, City of Biddeford
Paul Bradbury, airport director, Portland International Jetport
Good Shepherd Food Bank