A fall Maine landscape
Government Shutdown

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. SmithCindy Han
Published November 3, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Large white columned building in DC with sign in front saying "Closed due to federal government shutdown"
Special 2-hour program:

Part 1 - As the government shutdown continues past the one-month mark, political leaders offer insights on the federal standoff and what it means for Maine.
Part 2 - Community leaders describe how the shutdown is affecting essential services and federal assistance in Maine.

Panelist / Part 1 & 2:
Ron Schmidt, professor and head, Department of Political Science, University of Southern Maine

VIP Callers / Part 1:
Susan Collins, U.S. Senator for Maine
Janet Mills, Governor for the State of Maine
Chellie Pingree, U.S. Congresswoman for Maine's 1st District
Heather Paquette, president, Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine
 
VIP callers / Part 2:
Laura Fortman, Commissioner, Maine Department of Labor
Finance Authority of Maine
Jon Paradise, senior vice president of communications, Marketing and Community Outreach, Town & Country Federal Credit Union
Garrett Martin, president and CEO, Maine Center for Economic Policy
Martin Grohman, Mayor, City of Biddeford
Paul Bradbury, airport director, Portland International Jetport
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han