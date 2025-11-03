Special 2-hour program:

Part 1 - As the government shutdown continues past the one-month mark, political leaders offer insights on the federal standoff and what it means for Maine.

Part 2 - Community leaders describe how the shutdown is affecting essential services and federal assistance in Maine.

Panelist / Part 1 & 2:

Ron Schmidt, professor and head, Department of Political Science, University of Southern Maine

VIP Callers / Part 1:

Susan Collins, U.S. Senator for Maine

Janet Mills, Governor for the State of Maine

Chellie Pingree, U.S. Congresswoman for Maine's 1st District

Heather Paquette, president, Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine



VIP callers / Part 2:

Laura Fortman, Commissioner, Maine Department of Labor

Finance Authority of Maine

Jon Paradise, senior vice president of communications, Marketing and Community Outreach, Town & Country Federal Credit Union

Garrett Martin, president and CEO, Maine Center for Economic Policy

Martin Grohman, Mayor, City of Biddeford

Paul Bradbury, airport director, Portland International Jetport

Good Shepherd Food Bank

