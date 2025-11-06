We all leave a digital "trail" with our use of email, texts and social media. And sure, it’s fun when a memory pops up on Facebook. But what are the downsides? That digital trail can become a problem when embarrassing old photos or comments emerge—or cause security issues. We learn about the technology behind digital communications and forensics, what can be saved, what can't be deleted—and how this is changing the way we go about our lives.



Panelists:

Dr. Judith Rosenbaum, professor and chair of media studies, Department of Communication and Journalism, University of Maine

Dr. Gary Cantrell, associate teaching professor and director of computing programs, Roux Institute; Khoury College of Computer Science, Northeastern University

