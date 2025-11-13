Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Cartography

By Jennifer Rooks
Published November 13, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Old-style map of the world with a compass set atop
Maine Public

In an age of AI and GPS, what's the role of mapmakers today? We meet modern-day Maine cartographers, including Rockland's Margaret Wickens Pearce, who was recently award a MacArthur “genius” award for her work, which honors Indigenous peoples’ understanding of land. And we'll discuss the role maps have played for hundreds of years in framing our understanding of place, people and history.
 
Panelists:
Libby Bischof, professor of history, University of Southern Maine; University historian and executive director, Osher Map Library and Smith Center for Cartographic Education
Margaret Pearce, 2025 MacArthur Foundation Fellow; cartographer; Citizen Potawatomi
Margot Carpenter, founder, Hartdale Maps; has worked in cartography, landscape planning and architecture for more than 25 years

VIP Caller:
Dan Mills, artist, curator; retired director, Bates Museum of Art
 

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks