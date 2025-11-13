In an age of AI and GPS, what's the role of mapmakers today? We meet modern-day Maine cartographers, including Rockland's Margaret Wickens Pearce, who was recently award a MacArthur “genius” award for her work, which honors Indigenous peoples’ understanding of land. And we'll discuss the role maps have played for hundreds of years in framing our understanding of place, people and history.



Panelists:

Libby Bischof, professor of history, University of Southern Maine; University historian and executive director, Osher Map Library and Smith Center for Cartographic Education

Margaret Pearce, 2025 MacArthur Foundation Fellow; cartographer; Citizen Potawatomi

Margot Carpenter, founder, Hartdale Maps; has worked in cartography, landscape planning and architecture for more than 25 years

VIP Caller:

Dan Mills, artist, curator; retired director, Bates Museum of Art

