Maine’s only professional soccer team, Hearts of Pine, is in its inaugural season and, by any measure, has had a tremendous first year. We speak with the Hearts of Pine founder and others about the journey to establish a professional soccer team in Maine, the ups and downs on the pitch, and what’s next for the team.

Panelist:

Josh Lane, head of marketing, brand & creative, Hearts of Pine

VIP callers:

Mario Moretto, co-founder of Dirigo Union, an independent support group for Hearts of Pine

Sam Tracy, member of the Valentine Band, the unofficial band of Hearts of Pine; when not banging the bass drum for his beloved team, Sam can be found doing his job as a radio operations announcer at Maine Public