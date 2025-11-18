Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling

The Role of Wind

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published November 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Sepia-toned portrait of Simon Winchester leaning on his hand; book cover of The Breath of The Gods with tornado image
Maine Public

Best-selling author Simon Winchester joins us to discuss his new book about wind: The Breath of the Gods. He examines what occurs in our atmosphere, including hurricanes, tornadoes and fires—as well as the role of wind as a source of energy. He also explores how wind plays a part in our everyday lives, from airplane and car travel to natural disasters.
 
Panelist:
Simon Winchester, author of many best-selling books, including The Meaning of Everything, Krakatoa, Pacific Rising, and The Professor and The Madman
 

