Best-selling author Simon Winchester joins us to discuss his new book about wind: The Breath of the Gods. He examines what occurs in our atmosphere, including hurricanes, tornadoes and fires—as well as the role of wind as a source of energy. He also explores how wind plays a part in our everyday lives, from airplane and car travel to natural disasters.



Panelist:

Simon Winchester, author of many best-selling books, including The Meaning of Everything, Krakatoa, Pacific Rising, and The Professor and The Madman

