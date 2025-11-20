How to Get Published
While writing a book can be a huge undertaking, getting that book published is often as difficult as the research and work that went into creating it. We’ll explore different paths to getting published, for fiction, non-fiction, children’s books and other manuscripts.
Panelists:
Laura Knoy, author of the new novel The Shopkeeper of Alsace; former host of “The Exchange,” New Hampshire Public Radio’s call-in talk show
Samara Cole Doyon, poet, educator, and award-winning children’s book author; membership & program coordinator, Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance; her books include Magnificent Homespun Brown and Magic Like That
Julie Kingsley, co-founder , The Manuscript Academy & the Manuscript Wish List; author The Space Between You and Me