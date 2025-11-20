Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

How to Get Published

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published November 20, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Top view looking down at several book spines & pages
Maine Public

While writing a book can be a huge undertaking, getting that book published is often as difficult as the research and work that went into creating it. We’ll explore different paths to getting published, for fiction, non-fiction, children’s books and other manuscripts.
 
Panelists:
Laura Knoy, author of the new novel The Shopkeeper of Alsace; former host of “The Exchange,” New Hampshire Public Radio’s call-in talk show
Samara Cole Doyon, poet, educator, and award-winning children’s book author; membership & program coordinator, Maine Writers and Publishers Alliance; her books include Magnificent Homespun Brown and Magic Like That
Julie Kingsley, co-founder , The Manuscript Academy & the Manuscript Wish List; author The Space Between You and Me
 

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith