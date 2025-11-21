This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Oct 27, 2025); no calls will be taken.

More people have been moving to Maine from other states in recent years. Some came during the pandemic to work remotely, others sought out Maine's abundant outdoor recreation and slower pace. We learn about demographic patterns of those arriving, why they made the move, and how they feel about their new home state.

Panelists:

Katie Shorey, director of engagement, Live + Work in Maine

Shannon Richards, board president, Maine Real Estate & Development Association; founder, Hay Runner

Phoenix McLaughlin, director of strategy implementation, Maine Department of Economic & Community Development

VIP Callers:

Denise St. Peter, economic analyst, Maine State Economist's Office

Steve Pennell, moved to Bar Harbor from New Hampshire

Mark Williams, moved to Lovell; worked as a travel nurse

Sarah Smith, moved to Maine to work remotely, now working at Maine-based company

