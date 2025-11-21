Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Moving to Maine

Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published November 21, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Oct 27, 2025); no calls will be taken.

More people have been moving to Maine from other states in recent years. Some came during the pandemic to work remotely, others sought out Maine's abundant outdoor recreation and slower pace. We learn about demographic patterns of those arriving, why they made the move, and how they feel about their new home state.

 Panelists:
Katie Shorey, director of engagement, Live + Work in Maine
Shannon Richards, board president, Maine Real Estate & Development Association; founder, Hay Runner
Phoenix McLaughlin, director of strategy implementation, Maine Department of Economic & Community Development

VIP Callers:
Denise St. Peter, economic analyst, Maine State Economist's Office
Steve Pennell, moved to Bar Harbor from New Hampshire
Mark Williams, moved to Lovell; worked as a travel nurse
Sarah Smith, moved to Maine to work remotely, now working at Maine-based company

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
