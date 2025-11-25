Celiac & Gluten-Free

Medical experts have known for more than half a century that there is a connection between gluten and celiac disease—an autoimmune condition linked to a wheat protein. But public awareness about gluten sensitivity surged in the last decade or so, leading to interest in gluten-free diets. What are the facts and misconceptions about celiac and gluten intolerance? We’ll learn about gluten-free living for those who need it or choose it—and get some recipes for Thanksgiving and beyond.



Panelists:

Kaitlin Gee, health coach, owner, GeeFreeLiving, focused on gluten-free living

Dr. Richard Saad, gastroenterologist, Maine Health



VIP caller:

Dr. Kevin Sztam, pediatric gastroenterology and pediatric nutrition provider, MaineHealth