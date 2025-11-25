Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Health
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Celiac & Gluten-Free

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published November 25, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Wooden board with gluten-free crepes surrounded by jams and fruits
Maine Public
Wooden board with gluten-free crepes surrounded by jams and fruits

Medical experts have known for more than half a century that there is a connection between gluten and celiac disease—an autoimmune condition linked to a wheat protein. But public awareness about gluten sensitivity surged in the last decade or so, leading to interest in gluten-free diets. What are the facts and misconceptions about celiac and gluten intolerance? We’ll learn about gluten-free living for those who need it or choose it—and get some recipes for Thanksgiving and beyond.
 
Panelists:
Kaitlin Gee, health coach, owner, GeeFreeLiving, focused on gluten-free living
Dr. Richard Saad, gastroenterologist, Maine Health
 
VIP caller:
Dr. Kevin Sztam, pediatric gastroenterology and pediatric nutrition provider, MaineHealth

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han