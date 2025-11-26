This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Nov 4, 2025); no calls will be taken.

In his new book, The Self-Fed Farm and Garden, renowned organic farming pioneer and best-selling author Eliot Coleman emphasizes how the organic method was always meant to be a self-sustaining system. We talk with Coleman about his gardening philosophy, his perspective on the organic movement today, and his legacy.

Panelist:

Eliot Coleman, organic farmer with Four Season Farm; educator; author of The New Organic Grower and other books

