Automotive News & Advice

Car prices are high, but incentives for buying or leasing are also on the rise. Meanwhile, what’s going on with fuel economy regulations—and with dropping demand for electric vehicles? We also check in with self-driving cars and how well (or not) they perform. And, as always, we answer listener questions about the latest vehicles, car repair, and winter driving.



Panelists:

Micki Maynard, editor, Curbing Cars

John Paul, “Car Doctor” and senior manager of public affairs and traffic safety, AAA Northeast