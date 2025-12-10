Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Business and Economy
Maine Calling
Automotive News & Advice

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published December 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Maine Public
Car prices are high, but incentives for buying or leasing are also on the rise. Meanwhile, what’s going on with fuel economy regulations—and with dropping demand for electric vehicles? We also check in with self-driving cars and how well (or not) they perform. And, as always, we answer listener questions about the latest vehicles, car repair, and winter driving.
 
Panelists:
Micki Maynard, editor, Curbing Cars 
John Paul, “Car Doctor” and senior manager of public affairs and traffic safety, AAA Northeast

 

