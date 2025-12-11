Lending a Hand

The spirit of giving is alive and well in Maine, especially during the holiday season. We learn about ways to give to others—whether it involves donating items, time or money. We also find out about programs that help those in need, including gear lending libraries and wood banks.



Panelists:

Dan Coyne, president & CEO, United Way of Southern Maine

Lynne Holland, community education assistant & horticulture professional, University of Maine Cooperative Extension

VIP Callers:

Josh Bossin, executive director, Maine GearShare

Michael Ashmore, program development & training officer, Volunteer Maine

Brittany Gill, executive director, CHiP Inc—Community Housing Improvement Project in Lincoln County

Jon Paradise, senior vice president of communications, marketing and community outreach, Town & Country Federal Credit Union

Jeannette Andre, executive director, Maine Philanthropy Center

