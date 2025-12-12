This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Nov 7, 2025); no calls will be taken.

There's still time to get ideas for holiday gift-giving. Our annual Made-in-Maine Gift Guide show features unique local creations, artwork, books, food items, clothing—as well as experiences and services. We'll also hear about craft shows and festivals that showcase Maine-made products. Tune in for suggestions of what to give others—or yourself—this season.

Panelists:

Whitney Gill, executive director, Maine Crafts Association

Margaret Hoffman, community relations manager, Visit Freeport

VIP callers:

Hilary Crowell, owner & weaver, The Cultivated Thread in Wiscasset

Nikki Pilgrim, artist, curator, Caravan Artist Market