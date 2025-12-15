Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Science and Technology
Maine Calling

Digital Trail

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published December 15, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Hands on table looking as if holding a holographic image of digital symbols and shape of a person with circuitry lights
Maine Public

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Nov. 6, 2025); no calls will be taken.

We all leave a digital "trail" with our use of email, texts and social media. And sure, it’s fun when a memory pops up on Facebook. But what are the downsides? That digital trail can become a problem when embarrassing old photos or comments emerge—or cause security issues. We learn about the technology behind digital communications and forensics, what can be saved, what can't be deleted—and how this is changing the way we go about our lives.

Panelists:
Dr. Judith Rosenbaum, professor and chair of media studies, Department of Communication and Journalism, University of Maine
Dr. Gary Cantrell, associate teaching professor and director of computing programs, Roux Institute; Khoury College of Computer Science, Northeastern University

