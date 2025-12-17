Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
News
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

How We Get Our News

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published December 17, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Images of: stack of newspapers; woman on couch watching TV; hand holding cell phone; young person with headphones on and mic setup
Maine Public

There was a time—not long ago—when people started their day by reading the local paper and ended it by watching the evening news. Today that has all changed. Social media, podcasts, Substack newsletters and other formats are gaining audience, as legacy media loses it. What’s the impact of this on our society and world view?
 
Panelists:
Mike Socolow, professor of communication and journalism at the University of Maine, Orono
Maizy Weirich, student and journalist; University of Maine, Orono; with the Maine Journal student-run news broadcast
Jo Easton, director of development, Bangor Daily News

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han