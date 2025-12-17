How We Get Our News

There was a time—not long ago—when people started their day by reading the local paper and ended it by watching the evening news. Today that has all changed. Social media, podcasts, Substack newsletters and other formats are gaining audience, as legacy media loses it. What’s the impact of this on our society and world view?



Panelists:

Mike Socolow, professor of communication and journalism at the University of Maine, Orono

Maizy Weirich, student and journalist; University of Maine, Orono; with the Maine Journal student-run news broadcast

Jo Easton, director of development, Bangor Daily News

