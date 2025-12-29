The Meaning of Service

All over Maine, people do things for others, from volunteering at a soup kitchen to running for town council. Others serve by joining the military or working as a first responder. We examine the many ways that individuals and organizations serve their communities, and what motivates them.



Panelists:

Brittany Gleixner-Hayat, executive director, Volunteer Maine

Brig. Gen. Diane Dunn, Adjutant General, Maine National Guard; Commissioner, Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management

VIP callers:

Rep. Morgan Rielley, Maine House of Representatives (Westbrook); founded America’s Service Commissions State Service Caucus; sponsored legislation to create Maine Climate Corps and Maine Service Fellows

Dr. Jennifer Jain, director, Senior Companion Program, University of Maine Center on Aging

Rep. Deqa Dhalac, Maine State House of Representatives (South Portland); former mayor, South Portland; co-founder of Cross-Cultural Community Services; originally from Somalia

Peter Bonaparte, student, Houlton Middle/High School; Maine nominee to U.S. Military Academy – West Point