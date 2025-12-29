Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
The Meaning of Service

By Cindy Han
Published December 29, 2025 at 7:59 AM EST
Four images: health care worker; firefighting hand holding hose spraying; three National Guard members saluting; woman with apron serving food in dining hall
Maine Public

All over Maine, people do things for others, from volunteering at a soup kitchen to running for town council. Others serve by joining the military or working as a first responder. We examine the many ways that individuals and organizations serve their communities, and what motivates them.
 
Panelists:
Brittany Gleixner-Hayat, executive director, Volunteer Maine
Brig. Gen. Diane Dunn, Adjutant General, Maine National Guard; Commissioner, Department of Defense, Veterans and Emergency Management

VIP callers:
Rep. Morgan Rielley, Maine House of Representatives (Westbrook); founded America’s Service Commissions State Service Caucus; sponsored legislation to create Maine Climate Corps and Maine Service Fellows
Dr. Jennifer Jain, director, Senior Companion Program, University of Maine Center on Aging
Rep. Deqa Dhalac, Maine State House of Representatives (South Portland); former mayor, South Portland; co-founder of Cross-Cultural Community Services; originally from Somalia
Peter Bonaparte, student, Houlton Middle/High School; Maine nominee to U.S. Military Academy – West Point

