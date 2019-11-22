Today’s poem is “Magnetic Resonant Image” by Ralph “Skip” Stevens who lives and writes on Little Cranberry Island. He recently retired from the English faculty at Coppin State University where he taught online after moving to Maine. He is the author of the collection At Bunker Cove.

He writes, “I’ve lost track of the number of MRI’s I’ve had, but more than enough to have developed certain ways of passing the time, including dozing off. Or trying to block out the noises so I can think. I spent one test reciting poems to myself, which then prompted this poem. I enjoyed playing with the idea of poetry’s music counteracting the very unmusical sounds of the machine…”

Magnetic Resonant Image

by Ralph Stevens

This lying here, trapped,

plastic cocoon around my

head jammed between sponge pads

stirs me to action mind

fighting stasis gasp-

ing for intellectual breath

a drowning swimmer

struggling for the surface,

flailing against the knocking hammering

machine gun stuttering

through the ear plugs.

So the plug comes out of

song, poetry, lines from Milton

Shakespeare running breathlessly

with Donne, with Keats, Hardy

Dickinson, Frost to tell the

shadow images now forming

in digital non space that

body lives and moves

and has its being anywhere the

mind can move, can

form a thought, hear

perfect triads, rhyming

couplets, see a resonant

image of

something that flies from

any burst cocoon.

Poem copyright ©2019 Ralph Stevens.