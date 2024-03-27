© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Speaking in Maine

Speaking in Maine: 2024 Camden Conference: Fernand de Varennes and Daniel Markey

Published March 27, 2024 at 3:00 PM EDT
Photos of Fernand de Varennes and Daniel Markey.

Legal expert Fernand de Varennes and advisor and eductor Daniel Markey discuss India's growing influence in our world.

Fernand de Varennes’ work and commitment focusses on the human rights of minorities, as well as the prevention of ethnic conflicts, the rights of migrants, the relationship between ethnicity, human rights and democracies, and the use of federalism and other forms of autonomy arrangements to balance competing cultural interests. De Varennes is currently the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues, appointed to that position by the Human Rights Council in 2017.

Daniel Markey is a senior advisor on South Asia at the United States Institute of Peace and a senior fellow at the Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) Foreign Policy Institute. Dr. Markey has two decades of academic, think tank, and government experience focused on international relations and U.S. policy in Asia, with a particular focus on South Asia and China’s evolving role in the region.

