A fall Maine landscape
State of the Art

Sunday, September 21: Randall Goosby

By Heather McDougall
Published September 22, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Photo Credit: Jeremy Mitchell
Photo Credit: Kaupo Kikkas

The first week of October sees the Portland Symphony Orchestra kicking off a new century – its 101st season begins with an opening featuring violinist Randall Goosby in the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto. Goosby leapt into our collective classical consciousness back in 2021 when his debut album “Roots” was released on the Decca Label. That debut was reviewed with a warm glow of enthusiasm from many corners, from Gramophone magazine and The Guardian to NPR and the BBC – one description read, “a performance so keen and charming that you just go along for the end of what has been a rewarding and illuminating ride”.

Randall Goosby joins us ahead of his appearance with the Portland Symphony Orchestra to talk about the Tchaikovsky concerto, why Brahms 1 is his favorite, go-to symphony, bringing one of Florence Price’s concertos back to her hometown of Chicago, and even his golf game.

For more about the Portland Symphony Orchestra’s 2025-26 season, the performances on October 5 and 7 featuring Randall Goosby and about Goosby himself, go to portlandsymphony.org and randallgoosby.com.

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
