Sunday, September 21: Randall Goosby

Photo Credit: Kaupo Kikkas

The first week of October sees the Portland Symphony Orchestra kicking off a new century – its 101st season begins with an opening featuring violinist Randall Goosby in the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto. Goosby leapt into our collective classical consciousness back in 2021 when his debut album “Roots” was released on the Decca Label. That debut was reviewed with a warm glow of enthusiasm from many corners, from Gramophone magazine and The Guardian to NPR and the BBC – one description read, “a performance so keen and charming that you just go along for the end of what has been a rewarding and illuminating ride”.

Randall Goosby joins us ahead of his appearance with the Portland Symphony Orchestra to talk about the Tchaikovsky concerto, why Brahms 1 is his favorite, go-to symphony, bringing one of Florence Price’s concertos back to her hometown of Chicago, and even his golf game.

