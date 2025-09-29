Bangor Studio/Membership Department
State of the Art

Sunday, September 28: Jen Shepard

By Heather McDougall
Published September 29, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Bangor Opera House home of the Penobscot Theatre Company
Photo Credit: Bill Kuykendall

Penobscot Theatre Company’s 52nd season has just kicked off in Bangor. Jen Shepard joins us to chat about her many-years journey with the company, culminating with her appointment as Artistic Director earlier this year, as well as the season ahead, full of heart-warming favorites, bawdy laughs and powerful messages for the times we’re in. We also hear about the role that PTC’s Dramatic Academy plays in the lives of the young people of the region.

For more about the Penobscot Theatre Company, the 2025-26 season offerings and their Dramatic Academy, go penobscottheatre.org.

State of the Art
Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
