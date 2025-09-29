Sunday, September 28: Jen Shepard

Penobscot Theatre Company’s 52nd season has just kicked off in Bangor. Jen Shepard joins us to chat about her many-years journey with the company, culminating with her appointment as Artistic Director earlier this year, as well as the season ahead, full of heart-warming favorites, bawdy laughs and powerful messages for the times we’re in. We also hear about the role that PTC’s Dramatic Academy plays in the lives of the young people of the region.

For more about the Penobscot Theatre Company, the 2025-26 season offerings and their Dramatic Academy, go penobscottheatre.org.