-
The University of Maine is launching an initiative designed to help Mainers better understand how the state is affected by Arctic climate.Called “UMaine…
-
The University of New England has launched a new institute dedicated to study of the North Atlantic and the Arctic. Officials announced Monday that the…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A Portland law firm is hosting an event about business growth in the Arctic in which a pair of Greenland executives will provide the…
-
The Arctic Schooner Bowdoin is approaching its centennial. The ship was built for Captain Donald MacMillan in 1921, a graduate of Bowdoin College who…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) Sen. Angus King of Maine says the melting polar ice cap represents an opportunity for U.S. security, economic and diplomatic interests.…