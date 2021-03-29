-
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine - Maine's Memorial Day celebrations are absent a prominent veteran who died last year.The American Legion had two empty chairs in…
-
WASHINGTON - Barbara Bush didn't bite her tongue in when it came to Donald Trump: She just didn't like him.But a new biography of the former first lady…
-
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine - Former President George H.W. Bush is remembering his wife, Barbara Bush, on what would've been her 93rd birthday. He tweeted on…
-
KENNEBUNK, Maine - About 200 people gathered on a Maine beach — some with dogs in tow — on Sunday to remember Barbara Bush, who with her husband, former…
-
Barbara Bush made an indelible mark on the state of Maine, through her generous philanthropy – and the force of her personality. Her death yesterday at 92…
-
Mainers are expressing grief over the loss of one of the state’s most famous summer residents. It wasn’t unusual for Maine residents to encounter former…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Republican Maine Gov. Paul LePage says he and his wife are keeping former first lady Barbara Bush and the Bush family in their prayers.…
-
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine - Former first lady Barbara Bush is celebrating her 92nd birthday on the Maine coast. She and former President George H.W. Bush are…
-
HOUSTON - Doctors say former President George H.W. Bush will soon be moved from the intensive care unit at a Houston hospital where he has been treated…