U.S. Postal Service issues commemorative stamp in honor of former first lady Barbara Bush

The U.S. Postal Service Tuesday issued a commemorative stamp in honor of former first lady Barbara Bush two days after what would have been her 100th birthday.

The dedication ceremony was held at Ganny's Garden on the green in Kennebunkport, not far from the Bush family's vacation home.

USPS The Barbara Bush commemorative stamp.

Mrs. Bush, of course, was the wife of the 41st president, George H.W. Bush and the mother of the 43rd president, George W. Bush.

She was known for her advocacy of people with HIV/Aids and for championing literacy programs, including the establishment of the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy.

Her image on the forever stamp is her official 2005 White House portrait.