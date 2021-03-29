-
A federal judge in Pennsylvania is agreeing with Maine’s attorney general that the U.S. Postal Service should be barred from operational changes that…
-
U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine’s 1st District invited constituents to share their personal experiences with the U.S. Postal Service since a series of…
-
The bill, which provides $25 billion in aid, was passed in a rare Saturday session and requires the Postal Service to prioritize mail-in ballots this November. It's unlikely to advance in the Senate.
-
The U.S. House of Representatives is meeting this weekend to act on a $25 billion measure that backers say is designed to assure the U.S. Postal Service…
-
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey, along with several other states' attorneys general, will push ahead with a lawsuit challenging a complement of changes…
-
The postmaster general committed to delivering the nation's election mail securely, at his first public remarks since stopping the operational changes he instituted this summer at the Postal Service.
-
The unions representing mail carriers and postal workers in Maine are calling for U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to permanently reverse recent…
-
After Oct. 7, the Census Bureau will stop accepting paper 2020 census forms postmarked by Sept. 30, NPR has learned. Some worry mail delays could harm the accuracy of census data about rural areas.
-
Delivery Delays Mean Shipments Of Chicks Are Dead When They Reach Their DestinationU.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree says Mainers have been losing shipments of live chicks because of delivery delays by the postal service.Pingree says she is…
-
SCARBOROUGH, Maine - Two of 10 mail-sorting machines have been removed over the past two months from the U.S. Postal Service Southern Maine Processing and…