© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

New Jersey man pleads guilty to robbing postal offices and carriers

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 23, 2024 at 1:38 PM EDT
An Amazon package is loaded onto a U.S. Postal Service truck, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, Portland, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
An Amazon package is loaded onto a U.S. Postal Service truck, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, Portland, Maine.

A New Jersey man pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Portland to robbing two U.S. postal carriers at knifepoint and burglarizing two post offices.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maine said during a one week period in January, 31-year-old Winston McLeod and another man broke into the Paris and North Monmouth post offices and stole money and equipment. The men then robbed two postal carriers in Lewiston.

The Attorney's Office said investigators identified McLeod through a photo on the lock screen of a phone found outside a broken window at the Paris post office.

The two men were later arrested at a traffic stop.

McLeod is awaiting sentencing. He faces multiple years of imprisonment and fines.
Tags
Courts and Crime U.S. Postal Service
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight