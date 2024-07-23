New Jersey man pleads guilty to robbing postal offices and carriers

A New Jersey man pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Portland to robbing two U.S. postal carriers at knifepoint and burglarizing two post offices.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maine said during a one week period in January, 31-year-old Winston McLeod and another man broke into the Paris and North Monmouth post offices and stole money and equipment. The men then robbed two postal carriers in Lewiston.

The Attorney's Office said investigators identified McLeod through a photo on the lock screen of a phone found outside a broken window at the Paris post office.

The two men were later arrested at a traffic stop.

McLeod is awaiting sentencing. He faces multiple years of imprisonment and fines.

