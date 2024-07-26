© 2024 Maine Public

Rep. Golden introduces amendment to block plans to consolidate Hampden mail processing facility

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 26, 2024 at 2:37 PM EDT
Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, attends the State of the Tribes, Wednesday, March 16, 2023, at the State House in Augusta, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, attends the State of the Tribes, Wednesday, March 16, 2023, at the State House in Augusta, Maine.

Democratic Congressman Jared Golden has introduced an amendment to an appropriations bill for fiscal year 2025 that would block plans to consolidate a mail processing facility in Hampden to southern Maine.

The U.S. Postal Service decided to consolidate after conducting a review last November. A public hearing earlier this year drew broad criticism over concerns about job losses and delays in mail services. If the Hampden facility is consolidated, mail from northern, western, and eastern Maine would be sent 130 miles to the south in Scarborough to be distributed.

The Postal Service has since announced a temporary moratorium. Golden's amendment would block funding for mail processing facility reviews for one year. He also introduced legislation this spring that would freeze consolidation of mail processing facilities.
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
