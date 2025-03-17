Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Postal service employees will rally to protest Trump's plans to cut 10,000 from workforce

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published March 17, 2025 at 7:57 AM EDT
An Amazon package is loaded onto a U.S. Postal Service truck, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, Portland, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
An Amazon package is loaded onto a U.S. Postal Service truck, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, Portland, Maine.

U.S. Postal Service employees will rally in Portland, Bangor and across the country Thursday to speak out against the Trump administration's plan to cut 10,000 jobs and billions from the agency's budget.

Mark Dimondstein, President of the American Postal Workers Union, said DOGE will privatize the service and hurt Americans, especially those in rural areas.

"Wall Street wants it for investment opportunities," Dimondstein said. "They think with privatization they can raise package rates. That good for the stockholders and shareholders except it's not good for the people of the country. The shareholders that we care about are the people of the country, the 169 million addresses we help make sure your mail gets to you every day."

Representative Jared Golden has introduced legislation to prevent the Postal Service from downsizing facilities in underserved areas, oversee delivery schedules, and increase transparency on changes.
Tags
Politics U.S. Postal Service
Carol Bousquet
See stories by Carol Bousquet