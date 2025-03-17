Postal service employees will rally to protest Trump's plans to cut 10,000 from workforce

U.S. Postal Service employees will rally in Portland, Bangor and across the country Thursday to speak out against the Trump administration's plan to cut 10,000 jobs and billions from the agency's budget.

Mark Dimondstein, President of the American Postal Workers Union, said DOGE will privatize the service and hurt Americans, especially those in rural areas.

"Wall Street wants it for investment opportunities," Dimondstein said. "They think with privatization they can raise package rates. That good for the stockholders and shareholders except it's not good for the people of the country. The shareholders that we care about are the people of the country, the 169 million addresses we help make sure your mail gets to you every day."

Representative Jared Golden has introduced legislation to prevent the Postal Service from downsizing facilities in underserved areas, oversee delivery schedules, and increase transparency on changes.