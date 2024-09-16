U.S. Postal Service announces plan that would preserve Hampden mail facility

The United States Postal Service unveiled a plan Monday that would preserve its Eastern Maine processing facility in Hampden.

USPS said a proposed new nationwide operational strategy that aims to boost efficiency would save $3 billion annually and allow the Hampden facility to stay open.

Last November, the agency had proposed consolidating the facility with one in Scarborough. That generated backlash from customers — as well as Congressman Jared Golden — who said it would result in job losses and mail delays.

If the plan is approved, the Hampden facility would also receive a $12 million investment to improve technology.

