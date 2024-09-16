© 2024 Maine Public

U.S. Postal Service announces plan that would preserve Hampden mail facility

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published September 16, 2024 at 6:30 PM EDT
A mailbox stands in Fox Point, Wis., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Facing public pressure and state lawsuits, the Postmaster general announced Tuesday he is halting some operational changes to mail delivery that critics warned were causing widespread delays and could disrupt voting in the November election.
Morry Gash
/
AP
A mailbox stands in Fox Point, Wis., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

The United States Postal Service unveiled a plan Monday that would preserve its Eastern Maine processing facility in Hampden.

USPS said a proposed new nationwide operational strategy that aims to boost efficiency would save $3 billion annually and allow the Hampden facility to stay open.

Last November, the agency had proposed consolidating the facility with one in Scarborough. That generated backlash from customers — as well as Congressman Jared Golden — who said it would result in job losses and mail delays.

If the plan is approved, the Hampden facility would also receive a $12 million investment to improve technology.
U.S. Postal Service
Patty Wight
