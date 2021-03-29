-
All meetings to take place via Zoom until further notice. FULL BOARD OF TRUSTEES MEETINGS: Thursday, February 25, 2021 10:00 am - 1:00 pm The Board went…
-
FULL BOARD OF TRUSTEES MEETINGS: Thursday, January 23, 2020 11:00 am - 4:00 pm Lewiston Office The Board went to Executive Session to discuss property…
-
FULL BOARD OF TRUSTEES MEETINGS: Thursday, January 24, 2019 12:30 - 3:30 pm Verrill Dana Portland The Board went into Executive Session to discuss…
-
FULL BOARD OF TRUSTEES MEETINGS:Thursday, January 25, 201812:30 - 3:30 pmLewistonThe Board went into Executive Session to discuss propriety and personnel…
-
As directed by The Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Maine's Freedom of Access Act, "Maine’s Right to Know Law, “Maine Public’s Board, Board…