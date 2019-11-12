© 2021 Maine Public
Marion_Freeman.jpg
Maine Public Board of Trustees
Marion Freeman, Chair, FreeportGeorge Isaacson, Vice Chair, BrunswickEleanor Baker, FalmouthRon Bancroft, CumberlandLee Cotton, HarpswellMazie Cox, RockportMaria Gallace, Cape ElizabethDennis Haarsager, Kittery PointPeter Handy, PortlandAdam Lee, CumberlandKathryn Olmstead, CaribouSusan Onion, WayneGeorge Silverman, PortlandKen Spirer, PortlandMark Vogelzang, President and CEO, LewistonTrustee EmeritusBonnie AdamsSuzanne AustinSally BeaudetteMaryEllen FitzGeraldLincoln LaddBarry McCrumDavid MorseJohn WasileskiMeetings or portions of meetings at which matters relating to individual employees, proprietary information, litigation or certain other confidential matters discussed are closed to the public pursuant to 47 U.S.C. sec. 396(k)(4). All or portions of the meetings of the Board of Trustees, including Committee Meetings, may be closed to the public pursuant to this statute as the agenda for those meetings may be dedicated to matters relating to proprietary information.

Board of Trustees 2019 Meeting Schedules

Maine Public
Published November 12, 2019 at 12:00 AM EST

FULL BOARD OF TRUSTEES MEETINGS:
Thursday, January 24, 2019
12:30 - 3:30 pm
Verrill Dana Portland
The Board went into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters.

Thursday, June 13, 2019
12:30 - 3:30 pm
Northern
The Board went into Executive Session to discuss consideration of property.

Thursday, October 31, 2019
TBD
Central
The Board went into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters.

Thursday, December 5, 2019
9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Hilton Garden Inn, Freeport

AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
February 4, 2019
10:00 - 11:00 am
Portland

October 23, 2019 (with Finance)
1:00 - 2:00 pm
Lewiston

DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
January 3, 2019
10:00 - 11:00 am
Canceled

January 16, 2019
2:30 pm
CC

May 2, 2019
10:00 - 11:00 am
Lewiston/CC

September 25, 2019
10:00 - 11:00 am
Canceled

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
January 15, 2019
11:15 am - 12:15 pm
CC
The Board went into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters.

March 12, 2019
8:30 - 9:30 am
CC

March 26, 2019
10:30 - 11:30 am
CC

June 5, 2019 (with Facilities)
10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Lewiston and via CC

September 18, 2019
1:00 - 3:00 pm
Portland
The Executive Committee went into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters.

October 25, 2019
9:00 am - 11:00 am
Cumberland Club in Portland
The Executive Committee went into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters.

October 30, 2019
1:00 - 3:00 pm
CC
The Executive Committee went into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters.

November 21, 2019
1:20 - 2:00 pm
CC

FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
January 22, 2019
10:00 - 11:00 am
Portland/CC

June 12, 2019
1:00 - 2:00 pm
Lewiston/CC

October 23, 2019(with Audit)
1:00 - 2:00 pm
Lewiston

GOVERNMENT AFFAIRS COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
December 5, 2019
2:00 - 3:00 am
Hilton Garden Inn Freeport and CC

GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
March 7, 2019
10:30 - 11:30 am
Lewiston/CC

June 11, 2019
10:30 - 11:30 am
Lewiston/CC

September 26, 2019
10:30 - 11:30 am
Lewiston/CC

FACILITIES COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
February 13, 2019
1:00 - 3:00 pm
Portland

March 20, 2019
10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Portland

April 4, 2019
2:15 - 3:15 pm
Lewiston/CC

April 24, 2019
10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Portland

May 3, 2019
1:00 pm
Conference Call

June 5, 2019 (with Executive)
10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Lewiston and via CC

July 18, 2019
1:00 - 3:00 pm
Portland

August 12, 2019
1:00 - 3:00 pm
Lewiston

September 11, 2019
1:00 - 3:00 pm
Portland

October 18, 2019
1:00 - 3:00 pm
Portland

November 13, 2019
1:00 - 3:00 pm
Portland

December 11, 2019
1:00 - 3:00 pm
Canceled

LEADERSHIP COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
February 13, 2019
8:30 am
CC

June 5, 2019
9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Lewiston and via CC

FACILITY SUB COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
October 3, 2019
3:00 - 4:00 pm
East Brown Cow Management, Portland

