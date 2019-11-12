Board of Trustees 2019 Meeting Schedules
FULL BOARD OF TRUSTEES MEETINGS:
Thursday, January 24, 2019
12:30 - 3:30 pm
Verrill Dana Portland
The Board went into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters.
Thursday, June 13, 2019
12:30 - 3:30 pm
Northern
The Board went into Executive Session to discuss consideration of property.
Thursday, October 31, 2019
TBD
Central
The Board went into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters.
Thursday, December 5, 2019
9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Hilton Garden Inn, Freeport
AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
February 4, 2019
10:00 - 11:00 am
Portland
October 23, 2019 (with Finance)
1:00 - 2:00 pm
Lewiston
DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
January
3,
2019
10:00 - 11:00 am
Canceled
January 16, 2019
2:30 pm
CC
May 2, 2019
10:00 - 11:00 am
Lewiston/CC
September
25,
2019
10:00 - 11:00 am
Canceled
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
January 15, 2019
11:15 am - 12:15 pm
CC
The Board went into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters.
March 12, 2019
8:30 - 9:30 am
CC
March 26, 2019
10:30 - 11:30 am
CC
June 5, 2019 (with Facilities)
10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Lewiston and via CC
September 18, 2019
1:00 - 3:00 pm
Portland
The Executive Committee went into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters.
October 25, 2019
9:00 am - 11:00 am
Cumberland Club in Portland
The Executive Committee went into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters.
October 30, 2019
1:00 - 3:00 pm
CC
The Executive Committee went into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters.
November 21, 2019
1:20 - 2:00 pm
CC
FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
January 22, 2019
10:00 - 11:00 am
Portland/CC
June 12, 2019
1:00 - 2:00 pm
Lewiston/CC
October 23, 2019(with Audit)
1:00 - 2:00 pm
Lewiston
GOVERNMENT AFFAIRS COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
December 5, 2019
2:00 - 3:00 am
Hilton Garden Inn Freeport and CC
GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
March 7, 2019
10:30 - 11:30 am
Lewiston/CC
June 11, 2019
10:30 - 11:30 am
Lewiston/CC
September 26, 2019
10:30 - 11:30 am
Lewiston/CC
FACILITIES COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
February 13, 2019
1:00 - 3:00 pm
Portland
March 20, 2019
10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Portland
April 4, 2019
2:15 - 3:15 pm
Lewiston/CC
April 24, 2019
10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Portland
May 3, 2019
1:00 pm
Conference Call
June 5, 2019 (with Executive)
10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Lewiston and via CC
July 18, 2019
1:00 - 3:00 pm
Portland
August 12, 2019
1:00 - 3:00 pm
Lewiston
September 11, 2019
1:00 - 3:00 pm
Portland
October 18, 2019
1:00 - 3:00 pm
Portland
November 13, 2019
1:00 - 3:00 pm
Portland
December 11, 2019
1:00 -
3:00 pm
Canceled
LEADERSHIP COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
February 13, 2019
8:30 am
CC
June 5, 2019
9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Lewiston and via CC
FACILITY SUB COMMITTEE MEETINGS:
October 3, 2019
3:00 - 4:00 pm
East Brown Cow Management, Portland