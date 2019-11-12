Board of Trustees 2019 Meeting Schedules

FULL BOARD OF TRUSTEES MEETINGS:

Thursday, January 24, 2019

12:30 - 3:30 pm

Verrill Dana Portland

The Board went into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters.

Thursday, June 13, 2019

12:30 - 3:30 pm

Northern

The Board went into Executive Session to discuss consideration of property.

Thursday, October 31, 2019

TBD

Central

The Board went into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters.

Thursday, December 5, 2019

9:00 am - 2:00 pm

Hilton Garden Inn, Freeport

AUDIT COMMITTEE MEETINGS:

February 4, 2019

10:00 - 11:00 am

Portland

October 23, 2019 (with Finance)

1:00 - 2:00 pm

Lewiston

DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE MEETINGS:

January 3, 2019

10:00 - 11:00 am

Canceled

January 16, 2019

2:30 pm

CC

May 2, 2019

10:00 - 11:00 am

Lewiston/CC

September 25, 2019

10:00 - 11:00 am

Canceled

EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEETINGS:

January 15, 2019

11:15 am - 12:15 pm

CC

The Board went into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters.

March 12, 2019

8:30 - 9:30 am

CC

March 26, 2019

10:30 - 11:30 am

CC

June 5, 2019 (with Facilities)

10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Lewiston and via CC

September 18, 2019

1:00 - 3:00 pm

Portland

The Executive Committee went into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters.

October 25, 2019

9:00 am - 11:00 am

Cumberland Club in Portland

The Executive Committee went into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters.

October 30, 2019

1:00 - 3:00 pm

CC

The Executive Committee went into Executive Session to discuss personnel matters.

November 21, 2019

1:20 - 2:00 pm

CC

FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETINGS:

January 22, 2019

10:00 - 11:00 am

Portland/CC

June 12, 2019

1:00 - 2:00 pm

Lewiston/CC

October 23, 2019(with Audit)

1:00 - 2:00 pm

Lewiston

GOVERNMENT AFFAIRS COMMITTEE MEETINGS:

December 5, 2019

2:00 - 3:00 am

Hilton Garden Inn Freeport and CC

GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE MEETINGS:

March 7, 2019

10:30 - 11:30 am

Lewiston/CC

June 11, 2019

10:30 - 11:30 am

Lewiston/CC

September 26, 2019

10:30 - 11:30 am

Lewiston/CC

FACILITIES COMMITTEE MEETINGS:

February 13, 2019

1:00 - 3:00 pm

Portland

March 20, 2019

10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Portland

April 4, 2019

2:15 - 3:15 pm

Lewiston/CC

April 24, 2019

10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Portland

May 3, 2019

1:00 pm

Conference Call

June 5, 2019 (with Executive)

10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Lewiston and via CC

July 18, 2019

1:00 - 3:00 pm

Portland

August 12, 2019

1:00 - 3:00 pm

Lewiston

September 11, 2019

1:00 - 3:00 pm

Portland

October 18, 2019

1:00 - 3:00 pm

Portland

November 13, 2019

1:00 - 3:00 pm

Portland

December 11, 2019

1:00 - 3:00 pm

Canceled

LEADERSHIP COMMITTEE MEETINGS:

February 13, 2019

8:30 am

CC

June 5, 2019

9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Lewiston and via CC